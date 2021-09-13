10 nabbed with drugs in five districts

A total of 10 people including a couple have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Brahmanbaria and Bogura, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Three people including a woman were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Charghat and Bagha upazilas of the district in three days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug peddler along with one kilogram of heroin in Charghat Upazila on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Monirul Islam Joni, 32, son of Mahabubur Rahman, a resident of Natunpara Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Nandangachi area at around 11pm and arrested Joni with the heroin worth about Tk one crore in the market.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against Joni with Charghat Police Station (PS) in this connection.

On the other hand, police, in a drive, arrested a man and his wife along with six hemp plants in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Obaidul Islam, a resident of Harina Village in the upazila, and his wife Manzura Begum.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Obaidul's house in Harina Village at night and arrested the couple along with six hemp plants weighting 15kg.

However, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Friday noon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police arrested a man along with drugs in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Habibur Rahman Biswas alias Lomba Habibur, 43, a resident of Sharafpur Village in the upazila.

He was a listed drug dealer in the area.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhulbaria area under Sharafpur Union and arrested Habibur along with two yaba tablets and 25 grams of hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dumuria PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Sunday.

Dumuria PS OC Md Obaidur Rahman confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 2kg of hemp from a launch in the city at dawn on Friday.

The arrested person is Manik Molla, son of late Rashid Molla, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Barishal City Corporation.

District DB Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Faruq said a team of the law enforcers led by Inspector Mostafizur Rahman conducted a drive in MV Suravi-9 Launch at the port area in the city at around 5:30am, and arrested him from cabin no. 356 with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Kotwali Model PS in this connection, the ASI added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man along with drugs in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Md Bahar Mia, 29, son of Mahfuz Mia, a resident of Dhitpur Village in the upazila.

RAB-14 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Bhairab Camp conducted a drive in one Abdul Haque's house in Kamalmura Sakin area of the upazila at around 9:30pm, and arrested Bahar Mia.

RAB members also recovered 12 bottles of beer, six bottles of whiskey and 30 litres of distilled liquor from his possession during the drive.

The arrested confessed his involvement in selling drugs for long during the primary interrogation.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Bijoynagar PS in this connection.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in separate drives, arrested four people along with hemp in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Three young men have been arrested along with 40 grams of hemp in Nandigram Municipality area at night.

The arrested persons are Al Mamun Juwel, 22, son of Abdul Jalil Mandol, and Shamsil Arefin Lail, 21, son of Masudur Rahman, residents of Nandigram Purba Para area; and Abu Huraira Akash, 23, son of Harez Mia of Nandigram College Para area in the municipality.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in College Para area at around 10:30pm and arrested the trio with the hemp.

Earlier, police arrested a man along with 70 grams of hemp in Bhatgram Union of the upazila in the evening.

The arrested person is Zahidul Islam, 36, son of late Solaiman Ali, a resident of Hatkarai Purba Para area under Bhatgram Union.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Hatkarai Bazar at around 7:30pm and arrested Zahidul with the hemp.

After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Nandigram PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Friday.

Nandigram PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the matter.





