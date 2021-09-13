Three unnatural deaths in 3 dists

Three people including a minor boy died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Manikganj, Mymensingh and Natore, recently.

MANIKGANJ: A man died as a tree fell on him in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Tarundi Mia, 55, son of late Ahida Mia, was a resident of Garhpara Ranadia Village in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Garhpara Union Parishad (UP) Member Nazmin Nahar Ambia said Tarundi along with his son Tarikur Rahman went to cut a tree nearby the house in the morning. Tariqur started cutting the tree while Tarundi was standing beside it.

At one stage, the tree fell on him accidentally at around 11am, which left him critically injured.

Injured Tarundi Mia was taken to a village doctor, where he was declared dead, the UP member added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A madrasa student died from snakebite in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Arafat Hossain, 10, was a student at Boro Bazar Hafizia Madrasa. He was the son of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Tanpara Village in the upazila.

The deceased's father Abdur Rashid said a venomous snake bit Arafat at night while he was studying in the house. He started crying due to severe burning sensation.

Instantly, the family members took him to a local snake charmer but he could not give any treatment.

They took him to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex but there was no treatment for snakebite.

Later, he died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Local UP Chairman Mostafa Kamal Moni confirmed the incident.

NATORE: A youth died falling off Kandar Bridge in Sarkutia Village in Naldanga Upazila of the district on September 6.

The deceased was identified as Md Milon Hossain, son of Jaker Ali of the village in the upazila.

Witnesses said, Milon was sitting besides the railing of the bridge and suddenly fell down to the water breaking the railing.

Officer-in-Charge of Naldanga Police Station Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the information.

Milon Hossain along with his other friends was sitting on Kandar Bridge withfishing tools to catch fish; they were gossiping with each others; but at one stage, Milon fell down breaking its railing and went missing.

On information, police and fire brigade forces recovered his body and sent it to Natore Modern Hospital morgue for an autopsy report, the OC added.







