Educational institutes reopen in festive mood



Educational institutes reopened in the country on Sunday after one and a half years of closure due to coronavirus pandemic. The photos show the students of Bogura Police Lines School and College (L), and Narail Govt Girls' High School being welcomed with flowers. photoS: observer

A total of 3,472 educational institutions in three districts- Pirojpur, Bhola and Manikganj, have reopened following the health guidelines.

Earlier on March 17 in 2020, all the educational institutions in the country were closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

PIROJPUR: All government primary schools have reopened in the district.

District Primary Education Officer Md Jesher Ali said a total of 991 schools in the district have been reopened, maintaining health guidelines. Handwashing, physical distancing and wearing face masks were fully maintained.

He also said some schools in Nazirpur and Nesarabad upazilas of the district have been submersed due to tidal water.

Four colleges in the district town have been reopened.

District Education Officer (DEO) Jashim Uddin Majhee said secondary schools, government colleges, private colleges and madrasas have also been reopened accordingly in seven upazilas of the district.

Expected numbers of students and all the teachers were present at the educational institutions, maintaining the health guidelines, he added.

BHOLA: Classes started in 1,617 primary, secondary schools and colleges in the district on Sunday.

Joyful festivity was seen among students, teachers and guardians. The attendance was 90 per cent. Students were received by teachers with flowers. Before entering school premises, students' temperature were measured by thermal scanners at the main gate. Soap and hand wash were kept ready.

During a visit students were seen abiding by health guidelines; a three-foot distance was made on class benches.

From morning, in-person classes began. The presence of girl students was noticeable.

Head Teacher AKM Saleh Uddin of Bhola Government Girls School said, the attendance in their school was 90 per cent. Classes were held according to the government instructions, he added.

He informed, all teachers of the school have received vaccines.

According to DEO sources, there are 43 colleges, 264 secondary and junior secondary schools, 246 madrasas, and 1,047 primary schools in the district.

MANIKGANJ: A total of 864 educational institutions have been reopened in the district on Sunday. Joy was seen among students, teachers and guardians.

In a visit to Afroz Zaman Girls High School in the morning, teachers and staff of the school were seen testing temperature of students by thermal scanners; later the students were allowed entrance. After washing hands with soap and water kept in specific places, they entered classrooms.

On the school premises, Maisha Tabussum of class ten said, "I have come after a long time of one year and a half. I am feeling well. I felt bad in the house for long time. But I can't express how I am feeling to see my classmates and teachers after a long gap. "

Echoing her Tania said, health hygiene maintenance at the school entry is a good feeling.

Assistant Head Teacher Kashinath Sarkar said, after a long gap, the school has got life with the presence of students. "We are felling well to see our dear students," he added.

Head Teacher Shahnaz Begum said, "Our school will run according to the government instructions.

NARAIL: On March 8 last year, the first corona patient was identified in the country. Ten days later, on March 17, all kinds of educational institutions were closed. Later, after one and a half years, all the educational institutions have been reopened on Sunday.

The students, who were suffocated from the closed situation, have returned to their educational institutions.

A joyful environment has been shown on the campuses of the institutions when the students returned there after a long gap.

The teachers also showered their children with the best wishes for the return to the institutions.

Banners, festoons and colourful gates were seen at the educational institutions.

Shyama Das, an SSC candidate from Narail Government Girls' High School, said she was happy to return the school after so many days. It is a pleasure to talk to teachers and friends, she added.

Head Teacher of the school Md Zakir Hossain Sikder said, "The students are the lifeblood of the institution. I have not heard their noise, joy, screams for so long. I spent the day sitting at home."

Narail Government Women's College also welcomed its students.

Besides, students of all educational institutions including Government Victoria College, Shiv Shankar Secondary Girls School, Gobra Parbati Vidyapeeth and Guakhola Secondary School were warmly welcomed.





