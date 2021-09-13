Deadly day for Sapahar today



The memorial at Sapahar Zero Point in Naogaon. photo: observer

To free Sapahar from enemies, a group of FFs started fight with enemy forces. In the battle, 21 FFs were martyred while many wounded.

While narrating this day, war wounded FF Jahidul Islam got burst into tears. He said, every morning he and another one would be presented before a high official of the occupation forces for disclosing secret camps of FFs and their arms information; on failure their bodies would be salted after cutting with knife; seeing their agony, enemy forces would get into laughter.

Getting scope one day, they escaped from the jail, he added.













