Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:36 PM
Deadly day for Sapahar today

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

The memorial at Sapahar Zero Point in Naogaon. photo: observer

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON, Sept 12: Tomorrow  (September 13) is a deadly day for Sapahar Upazila. On this day, before 50 years back, 21 freedom fighters (FFs) had sacrificed their lives in 1971. Since then the day has been observed in the upazila as deadly day.
To free Sapahar from enemies, a group of FFs started fight with enemy forces. In the battle, 21 FFs were martyred while many wounded.
While narrating this day, war wounded FF Jahidul Islam got burst into tears. He said, every morning he and another one would be presented before a high official of the occupation forces for disclosing secret camps of FFs and their arms information; on failure their bodies would be salted after cutting with knife; seeing their agony, enemy forces would get into laughter.
Getting scope one day, they escaped from the jail, he added.


