Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:36 PM
Home Countryside

32 detained in three districts

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Our Correspondents

A total of 32 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Thakurgaon and Natore, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 22 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday morning.
Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, eight arrested with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
THAKURGAON: DB Police, in a drive, detained nine gamblers in Baliadangi Upazila of the district early Saturday.
District DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moshabberul Haque said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Kushaldangi Bazar at early hours and caught them red-handed.
The law enforcers also recovered cash money and several sets of card from their possessions.
However, the detained persons were produced before a court after filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Baliadangi Police Station (PS), the OC added.
NATORE: RAB members arrested a man with a stolen easy-bike in the district town on Thursday evening.
The arrested person is Shahin Shah, 25, a resident of Thakur Laxmikul Village in Naldanga Upazila.
He was an active member of an inter-district thief gang.
RAB and Police sources said, accused Shahin was moving suspiciously on the road at Madrasa Road Crossing in the district town in the evening with his easy-bike.
Out of suspicion, RAB members from Natore Camp stopped him and asked to show necessary documents of the vehicle, but he failed to show the legal papers.
Later, he confessed that he had stolen the easy-bike.
Following this, members of the elite force arrested him and handed over to Natore Sadar PS.
However, he was sent to jail following a court order.


