Three drown, four missing in Sirajganj boat capsize

SIRAJGANJ, Sept 12: A minor child and two women drowned in a boat capsize in the Jamuna River in Chauhali Upazila of the district.

Four people are still missing in the river till Friday.

The deceased were identified as Yasin, 6, son of Mintu Hossain, and Fuljan Begum, 50, wife of Jabbar Ali, residents of Khurma Madhya Para Village in Dewanganj Upazila; and Jhaliman Begum, 60, wife of Jahir Uddin of Patashi Village in Islampur Upazila of Jamalpur.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Enayetpur Police Station Anisur Rahman said the accident occurred at around 4:30pm on Thursday when the boat, carrying around 80 passengers, was heading towards Enayetpur's Darbar Sharif from Jamalpur.

As the engine-driven boat tilted near Enayetpur after getting caught in strong currents and high tides, around 15 passengers fell into the river, and only some of them managed to swim ashore.

The body of Yasin was recovered from the river in Kaijuri Sharif Mor area in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Earlier, the bodies of two women were recovered from the river on Thursday evening.

Mohammad Lalan, who got injured in the accident, is now undergoing treatment at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College and Hospital.

Zahid Hossain, 8, son of Tota Mia, Sufi Begum, 50, wife of Omar Ali, Helena Khatun, 30, wife of Mintu Hossain, and Abdus Sattar, 60, residents of Khurma Madhya Para Village in Dewanganj Upazila, are still missing in the river.

A team of Belkuchi Fire Service Station has been continuing the rescue operation, and divers from Rajshahi will join them soon to find out the missing, the OC added.







