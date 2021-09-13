Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three drown, four missing in Sirajganj boat capsize

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Our Correspondents

SIRAJGANJ, Sept 12: A minor child and two women drowned in a boat capsize in the Jamuna River in Chauhali Upazila of the district.
Four people are still missing in the river till Friday.
The deceased were identified as Yasin, 6, son of Mintu Hossain, and Fuljan Begum, 50, wife of Jabbar Ali, residents of Khurma Madhya Para Village in Dewanganj Upazila; and Jhaliman Begum, 60, wife of Jahir Uddin of Patashi Village in Islampur Upazila of Jamalpur.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Enayetpur Police Station Anisur Rahman said the accident occurred at around 4:30pm on Thursday when the boat, carrying around 80 passengers, was heading towards Enayetpur's Darbar Sharif from Jamalpur.
As the engine-driven boat tilted near Enayetpur after getting caught in strong currents and high tides, around 15 passengers fell into the river, and only some of them managed to swim ashore.
The body of Yasin was recovered from the river in Kaijuri Sharif Mor area in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
Earlier, the bodies of two women were recovered from the river on Thursday evening.
Mohammad Lalan, who got injured in the accident, is now undergoing treatment at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College and Hospital.
Zahid Hossain, 8, son of Tota Mia, Sufi Begum, 50, wife of Omar Ali, Helena Khatun, 30, wife of Mintu Hossain, and Abdus Sattar, 60, residents of Khurma Madhya Para Village in Dewanganj Upazila, are still missing in the river.
A team of Belkuchi Fire Service Station has been continuing the rescue operation, and divers from Rajshahi will join them soon to find out the missing, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning kills two men in Kurigram
Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam, vice-chancellor of Noakhali Science and Technology University
Five more die of corona at RMCH
Thrust on creating social movement against narcotics
Teenager ‘kills self’ in Laxmipur
10 nabbed with drugs in five districts
Three unnatural deaths in 3 dists
Educational institutes reopen in festive mood


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft