Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two held in rape cases in two dists

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Our Correspondents

Two men have been detained in separate rape cases in two districts- Manikganj and Naogaon, in three days.
MANIKGANJ: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was arrested on charge of raping a female health worker in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Friday.
The arrested person is Nokul Chandra Shil. He was the organising secretary of Shivalaya Upazila Unit          of AL.
Local sources said police arrested Nokul Shil and filed a case against him after receiving a complaint of rape from a female health worker.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shivalaya Police Station (PS) Firoz Kabir said Nokul had allegedly touched sensitive places of the body after grabbing a health worker when he was taking therapy on Thursday afternoon. Later, the victim went to Shibalaya Circle ASP office and lodged a complaint there.
Receiving the complaint, police arrested him on Friday, the OC added.
NAOGAON: Police arrested a man over rape charge of a teenage girl in Niyamatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The arrested person is Amin Monna, 42.
The victim's family sources said the accused is a brother-in-law of the victim, 13. On Monday, Amin raped the victim at her residence while victim's mother and brother were not at home, and threatened her on disclosing the incident.
Later, the victim said everything to her mother after she came back home and the girl was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for medical test.
On Tuesday, the victim's mother filed a case against Amin with Niyamatpur PS.
Following this, police arrested Amin on Wednesday.
However, the arrested was produced before the court.
Niyamatpur PS OC Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning kills two men in Kurigram
Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam, vice-chancellor of Noakhali Science and Technology University
Five more die of corona at RMCH
Thrust on creating social movement against narcotics
Teenager ‘kills self’ in Laxmipur
10 nabbed with drugs in five districts
Three unnatural deaths in 3 dists
Educational institutes reopen in festive mood


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft