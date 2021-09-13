Two held in rape cases in two dists

Two men have been detained in separate rape cases in two districts- Manikganj and Naogaon, in three days.

MANIKGANJ: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was arrested on charge of raping a female health worker in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Nokul Chandra Shil. He was the organising secretary of Shivalaya Upazila Unit of AL.

Local sources said police arrested Nokul Shil and filed a case against him after receiving a complaint of rape from a female health worker.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shivalaya Police Station (PS) Firoz Kabir said Nokul had allegedly touched sensitive places of the body after grabbing a health worker when he was taking therapy on Thursday afternoon. Later, the victim went to Shibalaya Circle ASP office and lodged a complaint there.

Receiving the complaint, police arrested him on Friday, the OC added.

NAOGAON: Police arrested a man over rape charge of a teenage girl in Niyamatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Amin Monna, 42.

The victim's family sources said the accused is a brother-in-law of the victim, 13. On Monday, Amin raped the victim at her residence while victim's mother and brother were not at home, and threatened her on disclosing the incident.

Later, the victim said everything to her mother after she came back home and the girl was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for medical test.

On Tuesday, the victim's mother filed a case against Amin with Niyamatpur PS.

Following this, police arrested Amin on Wednesday.

However, the arrested was produced before the court.

Niyamatpur PS OC Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter.







