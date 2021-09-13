Video
Siblings among three crushed under train in two districts

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Our Correspondents

Three people were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Sirajganj, in two days.
BRAHMANBARIA: Two siblings were killed and three others injured when a train rammed into an auto-rickshaw at Talshaor in Ashuganj Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Rubel Mia, 33, and Pavel Mia, 23. Both of them were the sons of Sadek Mia, residents of Rajghor area in Sadar Upazila.    
The injured were sent to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital.
Quoting eyewitnesses, police said a Dhaka-bound mail train from Chattogram smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Talshaor area at around 5am, carrying five passengers at around 5am, leaving Pavel dead on the the spot and four others injured.  
Rubel, later, succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.  
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.    
Officer-in-Charge of Ashuganj Police Station (PS) Md Azad Rahman confirmed the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: A man was crushed under a train in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Abdur Mandol, 52, son of late Jamal Mandol, a resident of Rasulpur Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sirajganj Railway Bazar PS Amirul Islam said the Rajshahi-bound Dhumketu Express train hit the man in the morning while he was crossing the rail line in the area, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy, the SI added.


