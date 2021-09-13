Prices of essentials on rise in Rajshahi



Vegetables being sold at a kitchen market in Rajshahi City. photo: observer

In the last week prices of soya bean oil, sugar and all types of lentils went up in big kitchen markets including Saheb Bazar and New Market in Rajshahi City. Only rice price was maintaining stable.

With swelling river water level, fish arrivals have increased. But hilsa was selling beyond purchasing capacity of common consumers.

According to market sources, due to hot price of hilsa, no-confidence has been created among middle and lower-class consumers. They strongly demanded effective bazaar monitoring to contain exorbitant prices of hilsa.

Despite huge supply of vegetables in Saheb Bazar kitchen market on Friday, prices of all items were high. Except few items like papaya, potato and pointed gourd, all vegetables were selling at over Tk 50 per kg.

Chilli was selling at Tk 80-100 per kg on the basis of quality. The onion price was hovering from Tk 35 to 45 per kg.

Per kg potato was selling at Tk 19, papaya at Tk 20, pointed gourd at Tk 30-40, cabbage and okra at Tk 50. Per kg cauliflower was selling at Tk 120, brinjal at Tk 50, bitter gourd at Tk 50-70, long bean at Tk 60, and carrot at Tk 100.

In a span of one week, per litre soya bean price jumped to Tk 130 from 125, and palm oil to Tk 132 from 120. Per kg loose flour price rose to Tk 40 from 30 while sugar price increased by Tk 8 to Tk 80 per kg.

All carp fishes were selling high. On the day per kg local chicken was selling up by Tk 10 to 130 in Saheb Bazar and new market, sonali chicken at Tk 240 and broiler at Tk 130. Beef was selling at Tk 550 and mutton at Tk 750 to 850.









