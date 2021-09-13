Putin unveils monument to legendary Russia prince

MOSCOW, Sept 12: President Vladimir Putin on Saturday unveiled a huge monument to legendary medieval prince Alexander Nevsky as he praised a "strong" Russia ahead of parliamentary polls.

Soviet and Russian authorities have for decades lauded the 13th century prince for halting the eastward expansion of the Swedes and Germans and his image has often been used for propaganda purposes.

Accompanied by Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia's Orthodox Church, and top officials, the Russian leader unveiled a 50-tonne monument to the prince and his warriors on the shores of Chudskoe Lake, on the northwestern border with EU member Estonia.

Putin praised the prince for his victory over the Teutonic Knights on the ice-bound lake in 1242, saying he was a symbol of patriotism and devotion to the Motherland. -AFP





