Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

The main challenges facing Lebanon’s new government

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

BEIRUT, Sept 12: Lebanon's new government, finally formed in the throes of an accelerating economic meltdown after 13 months of political deadlock, has its work cut out.
What are the most pressing issues for the cabinet announced on Friday, and how easy will they be to tackle?
What are the priorities?
Prime Minister Najib Mikati's 24-member cabinet desperately needs to lift Lebanon out of what the World Bank has called one of the planet's worst economic crises since the 1850s.
The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value to the dollar on the black market, inflation has soared and people's savings are trapped in banks.
With foreign currency reserves plummeting, the cash-strapped state has been struggling to maintain subsidies on basic goods.
Petrol and medicine have become scarce, the state barely provides two hours of electricity supply a day, and almost 80 percent of the population now lives in poverty.
"The first priority for the government really will be to stem the collapse," said Maha Yahya, director of the Carnegie Middle East Center.
Subsidies needed to be lifted and a safety net put in place to ease the blow on the most vulnerable, she said.
To do this, analysts have said, the cabinet will need to relaunch talks with the International Monetary Fund to unlock billions of dollars in financial aid.
After defaulting on its debt in March 2020 for the first time in history, Lebanon started talks with the IMF, but these quickly hit a wall amid bickering over who should bear the brunt of the losses.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan, Vietnam sign defence transfer deal amid China worries
Rahul Gandhi Attacks Government Over ‘Job Losses’
Putin unveils monument to legendary Russia prince
The main challenges facing Lebanon’s new government
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Why BJP pit youth leader Priyanka Tibrewal against CM Mamata in Bhawanipore?
Nuclear surveillance deal with Iran keeps hopes for talks alive
Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, military says


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft