The main challenges facing Lebanon’s new government

BEIRUT, Sept 12: Lebanon's new government, finally formed in the throes of an accelerating economic meltdown after 13 months of political deadlock, has its work cut out.

What are the most pressing issues for the cabinet announced on Friday, and how easy will they be to tackle?

What are the priorities?

Prime Minister Najib Mikati's 24-member cabinet desperately needs to lift Lebanon out of what the World Bank has called one of the planet's worst economic crises since the 1850s.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value to the dollar on the black market, inflation has soared and people's savings are trapped in banks.

With foreign currency reserves plummeting, the cash-strapped state has been struggling to maintain subsidies on basic goods.

Petrol and medicine have become scarce, the state barely provides two hours of electricity supply a day, and almost 80 percent of the population now lives in poverty.

"The first priority for the government really will be to stem the collapse," said Maha Yahya, director of the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Subsidies needed to be lifted and a safety net put in place to ease the blow on the most vulnerable, she said.

To do this, analysts have said, the cabinet will need to relaunch talks with the International Monetary Fund to unlock billions of dollars in financial aid.

After defaulting on its debt in March 2020 for the first time in history, Lebanon started talks with the IMF, but these quickly hit a wall amid bickering over who should bear the brunt of the losses. -AFP





