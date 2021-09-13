Video
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:35 PM
Home Foreign News

Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport

Kabul airport women brave fears to return to work

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223

Qatar special forces arrive at the airport in Kabul on September 12. photo : AFP

KABUL, Sept 12: Afghan police at Kabul airport have returned to work manning checkpoints alongside Taliban security for the first time since the Islamists seized power, officers said Sunday.
When the Taliban swept into Kabul last month ousting the government, police abandoned their posts, fearful of what the Islamists would do.
But two officers said they had returned to work Saturday after receiving calls from Taliban commanders.
On Sunday, an AFP correspondent at the airport saw border police members deployed at several checkpoints outside the main buildings of the airport, including the domestic terminal.
"I came back to work yesterday more than two weeks after being sent home," one of the police force members told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"I received a call from a senior Taliban commander who asked me to come back," another officer said.
"Yesterday was great, so happy to serve again."
The Taliban say they have granted a general amnesty to everyone who worked for the former government -- including the army, police and other security branches.
Officials say they want to integrate the opposing forces, but have not spelled out how this will happen -- or how they will sustain a security apparatus made up of around 600,000 people.
Kabul airport was severely damaged during the chaotic evacuation of over 120,000 people that ended with the withdrawal of US forces on August 30.
The Taliban, who swept into Kabul after routing government forces on August 15, have been scrambling to get the capital's airport operating again with Qatari technical assistance.
The United Arab Emirates has set up an air bridge to deliver tons of aid to Afghanistan, with aircraft bringing in hundreds of tonnes of medical and food supplies.
An airport employee who handles security for a private company confirmed that the border police had been deployed around the airport since Saturday.
"They are sharing the security with the Taliban," he told AFP.
Qatar Airways has operated charter flights out of Kabul in recent days, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed being taken out during the evacuation.
Meanwhile, Less than a month after the Taliban rolled into the Afghan capital, Rabia Jamal made a tough decision -- she would brave the hardliners and return to work at the airport.
With the Islamists saying women should stay at home for their own security the risks were all too clear, but the 35-year-old mother of three felt she had little choice.
"I need money to support my family," said Rabia, wearing a navy-blue suit and make-up.
"I felt tension at home... I felt very bad," she told AFP. "Now I feel better."
Of the more than 80 women working at the airport before Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, just 12 have returned to their jobs.
But they are among very few women in the capital allowed to return to work. The Taliban have told most not to go back until further notice.
Six of the women airport workers were standing at the main entrance on Saturday, chatting and laughing while waiting to scan and search female passengers taking a domestic flight.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

