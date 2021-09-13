Why BJP pit youth leader Priyanka Tibrewal against CM Mamata in Bhawanipore?

Sept 12: A BJP leader said that as Tibrewal has been in the forefront of the legal battle related to post-poll violence, projecting her from Bhawanipore against Mamata Banerjee would help to boost the morale of the party workers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's decision to field a youth leader Priyanka Tibrewal, who lost at least two elections, against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from Bhawanipore constituency in the upcoming by-poll may have raised some eyebrows, but senior BJP leaders said that a lot of thought has gone into it before the announcement was made.

Tibrewal is the vice-president of the BJP's youth wing in the state and an advocate, who played a pivotal role in the BJP's legal battle in the Calcutta high court on post poll violence, which ultimately led a five-judge bench to order for a CBI probe.

"Only a woman candidate would be able to mount a direct attack against another woman candidate. A male candidate would have to think twice before making a public statement against a woman candidate. Mamata Banerjee starts crying foul whenever she is on the back foot and plays the woman-victim card. We had to take a safeguard against this," said a senior BJP leader.

A second BJP leader said that as Tibrewal has been in the forefront of the legal battle related to post-poll violence, projecting her from Bhawanipore against Mamata Banerjee would help to boost the morale of the party workers. -HT







