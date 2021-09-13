Video
Chelsea beat Villa

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

LONDON, SEPT 12: Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku scored at Stamford Bridge for the first time as his double sealed a 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.
After scoring on his second Chelsea debut in the win at Arsenal in August, Lukaku made it three goals from three appearances with a pair of predatory strikes.
Lukaku, who previously played for Chelsea from 2011 to 2014, is back with the Blues following his club record £98 million ($135 million) move from Inter Milan in the close-season.
The 28-year-old had never netted in front of Chelsea's home fans before, but he ended that drought in the first half to the delight of the 40,000 capacity crowd.
Mateo Kovacic scored Chelsea's second goal and Lukaku struck again in the final moments as the European champions made it three wins from their first four league games.
Thomas Tuchel's side are second in the Premier League, behind leaders Manchester United on goals scored.    -AFP


