Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic aims for first calendar Slam for 52 years in US Open final

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

NEW YORK, SEPT 12: Novak Djokovic will attempt to win the first calendar-year men's singles Grand Slam since 1969 in Sunday's US Open final and make his case to be considered the greatest player in tennis history.
The 34-year-old Serbian world number one faces Russia's second-ranked Daniil Medvedev at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the biggest match of a career that has brought him 20 Slam trophies.
"I'm going to treat this match as it's my last one because it's arguably the most important one of my career," Djokovic said.
Djokovic will try to complete the first sweep of US, Australian and French Open and Wimbledon titles in the same year since Australian legend Rod Laver managed the feat 52 years ago.
"Excitement is there," Djokovic said. "Motivation is there, without a doubt. Probably more than ever. But I have one more to go."
Laver, 83, will be in the stands to see if Djokovic can finish the fourth Slam in men's history after American Don Budge in 1938 and Laver in 1962 and 1969.
"For sure he's going to feel the pressure a little bit about it," said Medvedev. "From the other side, that's what going to make him be even better in tough moments."
The last singles Slam overall was by Steffi Graf in 1988.
Djokovic also will be chasing his fourth US Open title after 2011, 2015 and 2018.
A victory would give him 21 major titles and for the first time put him atop the all-time Slams chase, moving one ahead of the record mark he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic, 20-10 in Slam finals, leads Medvedev 5-3 in their career rivalry. Medvedev, 25, seeks his first Slam title.
"I'm sure he's going to give it all to win his first Slam," Djokovic said. "On the other side, I'll be giving it all I possibly got in the tank to win this match."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Koulibaly sinks struggling Juve to put Napoli top
Raducanu wins US Open title for first Slam crown by qualifier
Herrera double helps PSG stay perfect in Ligue 1
Chelsea beat Villa
Barcelona face Bayern again, without Messi
Djokovic aims for first calendar Slam for 52 years in US Open final
Can Ronaldo return make ManU a European force again?
'Nauka Baich' competition ends in Rangpur


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft