Junior Tigers smash Afghan boys by three wickets to take 2-0 lead

Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team beat visiting Afghanistan Under-19 boys by three wickets in the 2nd of the five-match youth ODI series on Sunday at SICS to take 2-0 lead.

Afghanistan chose to bat first winning the toss and were bowled out for 101 runs. Opener Sabawoon Banoori was the leading scorer with 25 runs next to his name. Besides, Kamran Hotak was unbeaten scoring 18 runs while Ishaq Zazai and Allah Noor collected 12 runs each.

Spinner Naimu Rahman hauled four wickets while Golam Kibria took two as Ripon Mandol and Meherob Hossain shared one wicket each.

Chasing 101, Bangladesh lost seven wickets to seal the victory despite having a good start from the openers. Mofizul Islam scored 31 runs whereas Prantik Nowrose amassed 24 runs. Aich Mollah remained not out scoring 16 as Tigers reached 102 losing seven wickets with 161 balls remaining.



