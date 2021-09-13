Old Trafford cancellation adds to Ashes uncertainty

MANCHESTER, SEPT 12: The dramatic last-minute cancellation of the deciding fifth Test at Old Trafford has heightened the tension already surrounding the upcoming Ashes series, although English cricket's top administrator still believes postponement is "probably not where we are going to end up".

But with India having abandoned the fifth Test against England before a ball was bowled in Manchester because of Covid-19 fears arising in a more relaxed 'managed' environment, after officials deemed last year's strict biosecure bubbles to be an unsustainable imposition on players in the long-term, the Ashes could yet be played under tighter restrictions.

Several England cricketers have already expressed worries about the current situation in Australia, where arrivals are subject to lengthy quarantine, amid fears their wives, girlfriends and families may not be allowed to join them, as would normally be the case, at some stage during the five-match Ashes series.

It was not until just over two hours before Friday's scheduled start that the fifth Test was called off due to Covid-19 concerns within the India camp -- a move that left English cricket facing a financial 'black hole' estimated at £40 million ($55 million). -AFP



