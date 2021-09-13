Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Old Trafford cancellation adds to Ashes uncertainty

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

MANCHESTER, SEPT 12: The dramatic last-minute cancellation of the deciding fifth Test at Old Trafford has heightened the tension already surrounding the upcoming Ashes series, although English cricket's top administrator still believes postponement is "probably not where we are going to end up".
But with India having abandoned the fifth Test against England before a ball was bowled in Manchester because of Covid-19 fears arising in a more relaxed 'managed' environment, after officials deemed last year's strict biosecure bubbles to be an unsustainable imposition on players in the long-term, the Ashes could yet be played under tighter restrictions.
Several England cricketers have already expressed worries about the current situation in Australia, where arrivals are subject to lengthy quarantine, amid fears their wives, girlfriends and families may not be allowed to join them, as would normally be the case, at some stage during the five-match Ashes series.
It was not until just over two hours before Friday's scheduled start that the fifth Test was called off due to Covid-19 concerns within the India camp -- a move that left English cricket facing a financial 'black hole' estimated at £40 million ($55 million).     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Koulibaly sinks struggling Juve to put Napoli top
Raducanu wins US Open title for first Slam crown by qualifier
Herrera double helps PSG stay perfect in Ligue 1
Chelsea beat Villa
Barcelona face Bayern again, without Messi
Djokovic aims for first calendar Slam for 52 years in US Open final
Can Ronaldo return make ManU a European force again?
'Nauka Baich' competition ends in Rangpur


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft