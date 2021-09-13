Playing in such wicket can ruin career of batsmen: Shakib



File Photo: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on September 8, 2021. photo: AFP

"Playing 10-15 matches in such a wicket will ruin the career of any batsman," Shakib told journalist in a city hotel on Sunday.

"All of the players played the last nine-ten matches are off-formed and it was because of the nature of the wicket," he added.

"It's wise not to count these performances of the batters," Shakib suggested.

Mahmudullah's 52 in the 3rd match against Australia is the only fifty plus individual innings by a Bangladesh batsmen in last 10 T20i matches and none of the top order batsmen could open their chest while batting. Shakib however, is not willing to find negativity. He said, "If you want to search faults, you'll find it in everything. So, it's wise to look at the good things and ignore faults".

The southpaw applauded his mates since they played as a team. "I thing all the cricketers performed to some extent and we had played as a team".

"All of the players in the team have ability to play winning knock and everyone is trying to give cent percent from their respective ends," he added further.

Shakib is going to take part in the remaining IPL matches and he believes that it'll be helpful during World Cup. "I am hopeful that the IPL will help everyone," Shakib said.

"We will be spending time in those conditions, play matches too. Mustafiz and I can share the experience with the rest of the team players," he explained.

The remaining part of the IPL will be held in the UAE between September 19 and October 15. Shakib is representing Kolkata Knight Riders while Mustafizur Rahman is playing for Rajasthan Royals.







