Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Playing in such wicket can ruin career of batsmen: Shakib

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Sports Reporter

File Photo: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on September 8, 2021. photo: AFP

File Photo: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on September 8, 2021. photo: AFP

Shakib Al Hasan expressed dissatisfaction about the wickets of Mirpur and commented that such playing in such wicket will destroy the career of batsmen.
"Playing 10-15 matches in such a wicket will ruin the career of any batsman," Shakib told journalist in a city hotel on Sunday.
"All of the players played the last nine-ten matches are off-formed and it was because of the nature of the wicket," he added.
"It's wise not to count these performances of the batters," Shakib suggested.
Mahmudullah's 52 in the 3rd match against Australia is the only fifty plus individual innings by a Bangladesh batsmen in last 10 T20i matches and none of the top order batsmen could open their chest while batting. Shakib however, is not willing to find negativity. He said, "If you want to search faults, you'll find it in everything. So, it's wise to look at the good things and ignore faults".
The southpaw applauded his mates since they played as a team. "I thing all the cricketers performed to some extent and we had played as a team".
"All of the players in the team have ability to play winning knock and everyone is trying to give cent percent from their respective ends," he added further.
Shakib is going to take part in the remaining IPL matches and he believes that it'll be helpful during World Cup. "I am hopeful that the IPL will help everyone," Shakib said.
"We will be spending time in those conditions, play matches too. Mustafiz and I can share the experience with the rest of the team players," he explained.
The remaining part of the IPL will be held in the UAE between September 19 and October 15. Shakib is representing Kolkata Knight Riders while Mustafizur Rahman is playing for Rajasthan Royals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Koulibaly sinks struggling Juve to put Napoli top
Raducanu wins US Open title for first Slam crown by qualifier
Herrera double helps PSG stay perfect in Ligue 1
Chelsea beat Villa
Barcelona face Bayern again, without Messi
Djokovic aims for first calendar Slam for 52 years in US Open final
Can Ronaldo return make ManU a European force again?
'Nauka Baich' competition ends in Rangpur


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft