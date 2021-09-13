Video
BFF elite academy's formal journey begins

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

The formal journey of Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) elite academy has begun from today (Sunday) at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium, said a BFF press release today.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel MP, formally inaugurated the academy as the chief guest.
BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, National Sports Council (NSC) Secretary Masud Karim, BFF vice president and development committee's chairman Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan (Manik), BFF vice president Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi, FIFA councilor member and, BFF and AFC member Mahfuza Akter Kiron, NSC director (sports) Shah Alom Sardar, BFF media committee's chairman Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, BFF members Nazrul Islam Nuru, Amer Khan and Mohidur Rahman Miraz, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag and high officials of
the Ministry of Youth and Sports, were among others, also present in the inauguration ceremony.
The academy's activity already started from August 11 last with the selected 51 booters of U-15 from across the country, by the initiative of BFF.
Earlier, the academy was scheduled to inaugurate in July last, but the work has been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.    -BSS


