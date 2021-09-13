Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Women's FIFA friendlies in Nepal

Bangladesh holds Nepal in last match

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Sports Reporter

Women's FIFA friendlies in Nepal
Bangladesh striker Shamsunnahar trying to create a chance against Nepal in their second match of the two-match friendly series at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium, Tripureshwar in Kathmandu on Sunday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh striker Shamsunnahar trying to create a chance against Nepal in their second match of the two-match friendly series at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium, Tripureshwar in Kathmandu on Sunday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh women's national football team stick Nepal rival in a goalless draw on Sunday in the second also the last match of the tier-1 two-match women's FIFA international friendly series in Nepal.
The women in red and green outfits had lost their first engagement to the opponents by a 1-2 margin of this two-match FIFA tier-1 international friendly on Thursday.
With a draw in the last match at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium, Tripureshwar in Kathmandu, the women returned in their true spirit.
The Nepal woman booters who are nicknamed the Nepali Chelis (a genus of tiger moths) are currently ranked 101st in the FIFA World Ranking announced last month while the Bangladesh side nicknamed the Bangle Tigresses are ranked 137th. Despite the ranking gap, Bangladesh and Nepal women mostly fought equally in different engagements.
Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton always had confidence in these girls as he was involved in the making process of them. These girls made him proud several times winning many international events and matches before.
Choton said all the time that his booters had the ability and an amazing team spirit to alter any satiation or win any game. The girls had been playing together as a team for a few years now and having a good understanding among them.
Though the women lost their first engagement, they played well and the coach supported and encouraged his booters. Bangladesh booters had not played any international matches for a while and playing a few international matches was important for them at the time. The mission is now completed with an acceptable result.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Koulibaly sinks struggling Juve to put Napoli top
Raducanu wins US Open title for first Slam crown by qualifier
Herrera double helps PSG stay perfect in Ligue 1
Chelsea beat Villa
Barcelona face Bayern again, without Messi
Djokovic aims for first calendar Slam for 52 years in US Open final
Can Ronaldo return make ManU a European force again?
'Nauka Baich' competition ends in Rangpur


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft