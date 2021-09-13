Bangladesh holds Nepal in last match



Bangladesh striker Shamsunnahar trying to create a chance against Nepal in their second match of the two-match friendly series at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium, Tripureshwar in Kathmandu on Sunday. photo: BFF

The women in red and green outfits had lost their first engagement to the opponents by a 1-2 margin of this two-match FIFA tier-1 international friendly on Thursday.

With a draw in the last match at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium, Tripureshwar in Kathmandu, the women returned in their true spirit.

The Nepal woman booters who are nicknamed the Nepali Chelis (a genus of tiger moths) are currently ranked 101st in the FIFA World Ranking announced last month while the Bangladesh side nicknamed the Bangle Tigresses are ranked 137th. Despite the ranking gap, Bangladesh and Nepal women mostly fought equally in different engagements.

Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton always had confidence in these girls as he was involved in the making process of them. These girls made him proud several times winning many international events and matches before.

Choton said all the time that his booters had the ability and an amazing team spirit to alter any satiation or win any game. The girls had been playing together as a team for a few years now and having a good understanding among them.

Though the women lost their first engagement, they played well and the coach supported and encouraged his booters. Bangladesh booters had not played any international matches for a while and playing a few international matches was important for them at the time. The mission is now completed with an acceptable result.





