Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Shakib believes to carry 'winning mentality' in WC

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan believes that Tigers are well prepared for the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup and the three consecutive series win created winning mentality among cricketers, which they want to carry till the World Cup.
"We've a good preparation since we won last three series," Shakib told journalist in a city hotel on Sunday. "Although the pitch, wickets and low scores were subject to criticism but there is no alternative to win".
"When a team stays in winning habit and bears the winning mentality, these take the confidence level to another stage. If you play well but lose the match, you'll not have that confident," He added.
"We want to carry the confident till the World Cup," the all-rounder expressed his belief.
The UAE and Oman are the joint hosts of the upcoming T20i World Cup to be held between October 17 and November 14. Bangladesh players are now on leave after three series in a row. Tigers possibly will fly to Oman by the 1st week of October for conditioning camp. Shakib thinks that they will get sufficient time for adjustment. He said, "We'll go in Oman 15-16 days before the World Cup. So, we'll get ample of chances for preparation and to cope with the condition and the wickets".
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had announced 15-member Bangladesh squad on October 9 with eight faces, who never played in a T20i World Cup.  
Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round along with co-hosts Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea and top two sides of the group will be qualified for the Super Twelve round.
Tigers will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21.


