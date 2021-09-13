Ex-DU student invents BabyTube for children

We are living in the age of globalization. Digitalisation cuts distance and gives us scope to communicate with people from one corner of the world to another within seconds. Technology is a great means to our digital communication and entertainment. But sometimes, excessive access to the digital devices accelerates crime, especially for the children.

YouTube has become an unrivaled and essential site, basically for education and entertainment. However, not all content on YouTube is suitable for children and adolescents.

In this situation, young entrepreneur and former Dhaka University (DU) Social Welfare Department student Samim Asraf gave a new message to the conscientious guardians by inventing an alternative to YouTube for children and teenagers, 'BabyTube'.

Samim claims the platform is 100 per cent safe and adult content free. They have already launched the platform virtually and waiting to launch offline in the presence of ICT Minister. A total of 12 members monitor the platform centrally and most of them are under eighteen. Apart from this, it has several ambassadors in different districts in the country.

Samim said, "As most of the team members are still children, they are able to know what the children wants to watch and what kind of contents will be beneficial for them." "One thing I noticed while I was working with children for several years is that children are becoming more and more prone to crime. Surveys have shown that technology has an effect on this," Samim added.

He said, "We want to create a platform for the children where they will get educative and entertainment based contents only." Stressing their vision, Samim further said that he wants the platform to be spread among the children across the country so that children can get rid of vulgar contents, videos that give bad messages, advertisements that are very exposed and can grow healthy mentally.

He also said, "Not only vulgar contents but also contents like Crime Patrol have bad impact on the children. These influence the mentality of the children and teach how to involve in crime and so on."

The BabyTube creator added, "We do not approve videos on our site immediately as soon as a content creator uploads. We have a monitoring team. They approve child friendly content and do not give access to adult advertising on our site."

Mainul Islam, Head of Public Relations, BabyTube, said, "Currently, we are working in the country, trying to increase public participation through campaigns. We are campaigning with government officials and academics."

Mainul Islam further said, "All kinds of apolitical and child-friendly contents, dramas, children's movies, songs, Islamic songs can be uploaded on our site. Content creators can also earn money from BabyTube." They have started the journey since the end of 2020 and now they have a lot of contents on their site.

