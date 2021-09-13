Video
Home Back Page

Unique Protest

Diploma engineers work one hour more to press for 4-point demand

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Staff Correspondent

Diploma engineers working in the Public Works Department (PWD) across the country on Sunday worked for one hour more than the stipulated time in their respective workplaces. They put in the extra one hour working time for one day pressing for the implementation of their four-point demand.
As part of the positive movement to realize the four-point demand, they (diploma engineers) worked for one hour more till 6:00pm.
The four-point demands are to rescind reduction of course duration from 3 years to 4-year Diploma Engineering course. Promotion should be given in all power companies on the basis of seniority. Enhancement of increment promised by the Prime Minister has to give at the provisionary stage and regularization of teachers under the STEP project.


