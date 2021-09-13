Two drug traders killed in gunfights with BGB men

Cox's Bazar, Sept, 12: Two suspected drug traders were killed in separate gunfights with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Ukhiyia and Teknaf upazilas of the district on Sunday.

One of the deceased was identified as Md Shahjahan, 27, of Dailpara under Ukhiyia upazila. Over 50,000 Yaba tablets and firearms were recovered in the raids in the two upazilas.

Cox's Bazar 34 BGB Captain Lt Col Ali Haider Azad Ahmed said based on secret information that a consignment of Yaba tablets from Myanmar will enter the country, a team enhanced their patrolling along Rezuamtali border area.

At one stage, the BGB personnel signaled a gang of 4-5 members while they tried to enter into Ukhiya through the border. Ignoring the signal, the gang opened fired on the BGB men. The BGB members also fired back in self-defence that triggered a gunfight around 10.00am, the official said.

Later, they recovered the body of Shahjahan from the scene. Some 50,000 pieces of Yaba and a firearm also recovered from the spot.

In Teknaf, the gunfight took place at Damdamia Natural Park area when three drug peddlers were swimming in the Naf river towards Bangladesh, said Lt Col Faisal Hasan Khan, Commander of Cox's Bazar 2 Battalion of BGB.

One of them was declared dead after he was taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex with bullet wounds, he said. He claimed that they recovered 3.40 lakh pieces of Yaba and a firearm from the spot. The BGB official also said that the bodies were sent to the district Sadar Hospital for autopsies.









