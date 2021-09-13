

Sheikh Rehana’s 68th birthday today

Born at Tungipara in Gopalganj district on September 13, 1955, Sheikh Rehana is the fourth of five children of Bangabandhu and Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

As Sheikh Rehana is now in London, there is no formal programme on the occasion of her birthday in Dhaka. Sheikh Rehana married Prof Dr Shafique Ahmed Siddique and they have a son and two daughters.





Today is the 68th birthday of Sheikh Rehana, the youngest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and younger sister of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She will turn 67 today.Born at Tungipara in Gopalganj district on September 13, 1955, Sheikh Rehana is the fourth of five children of Bangabandhu and Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib.As Sheikh Rehana is now in London, there is no formal programme on the occasion of her birthday in Dhaka. Sheikh Rehana married Prof Dr Shafique Ahmed Siddique and they have a son and two daughters.