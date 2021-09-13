BSC gears up step to procure 6 more ships with two mother tankers

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 08: The state-owned Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) has been trying to procure of six ships including 2 mother tankers, 2 bulk carrier and 2 product oil carriers.

Earlier in the Annual General Meeting of BSC held in November 24 in 2019 decided to procure two mother tankers, two bulk carriers and two product oil tankers by the year 2021. But it has been unnecessarily delayed due to pandemic.

Currently, the BSC has geared up their steps to procure those ships as early as possible. Talking to the Daily Observer, the Managing Director of BSC, Commodore Suman Mahmud Shabbir said that the progress of procurement proposal process of Ships had been hampered due to pandemic.

But the BSC MD claimed that their efforts have now been geared up.

He said, "We have been trying to procure more ships from China as Government to Government level."

"In this connection talks between the two counterparts have been continuing," he said.

Besides, BSC has been trying to procure four more container ships from Denmark.

Commodore Suman Mahmud said that the talks with the Denmark counterpart had been continuing.

He also said that the total numbers of ocean-going vessels of the state-owned BSC has now increased to six.

Six new ships were added to the fleet of BSC at cost of Taka 1,637 crore and 15.15 lakh in past fiscal of 2018-19.

Of the total cost, Taka 1,527.66 crore was come from project assistance while Taka 109 crore and 49.15 lakh came from government treasury.

The names of those ships are; MT Banglar Agrajatra, MV Banglar Joyjatra, MT Banglar Agradoot, MT Banglar Agragati, MV Banglar Samriddhi, and MV Banglar Arjan.

Six ships have been added to BSC under an agreement signed with China National Machineries Import and Export Corporation (CMC) at a cost of Taka 1,843 crore. Of the total cost, the Chinese government is giving Taka 1,448 crore, while BSC Taka 395 crore. The ships included three bulk carrier and three oil tankers.

The last vessel MT Banglar Agragati has been added to BSC fleet on May 25 in 2019. Other two existing old tankers are Banglar sourav and Banglar Jyoti.

Meanwhile, the BSC has been trying to procure vessels in order to survive the organization for the last few years. But the BSC could not proceed with their plan further due to shortage of fund. It may be mentioned that BSC did not procure any seagoing vessel since 1991 last. The BSC MD claimed that the volume of net profit had increased due to addition of six vessels in the BSC fleet this year.

Meanwhile, on November 12 in 2019 the Parliament had approved the Bangladesh Flag Carrying Vessels (Protection) Act, 2019 enhancing state-run Bangladesh Shipping Corporation's (BSC) stake in overseas shipment. The law suggested a mandatory provision under which the BSC ship would carry at least 50 percent of goods to be exported and imported.

The new law will replace Bangladesh Flag Vessels (protection) Ordinance, 1982 under which BSC ocean going fleet's stake in import-export shipments was 40 percent. Flag ships are meant to any ship registered by Bangladesh government.

The state owned shipping organization had been immensely benefitted with the approval of Flag Protection Bill.

It may be mentioned that over 60 oceangoing vessels in the private sector have also been playing a vital role in the Maritime trade of the country.







