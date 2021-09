BSC gears up step to procure 6 more ships with two mother tankers

Two drug traders killed in gunfights with BGB men

Diploma engineers work one hour more to press for 4-point demand

Counterfoils of 200 ballot papers were found at an almirah

Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman addresses the Bangladesh International Investment Summit - 2021 at BIDA Multipurpose Hall in the capital on Sunday. photo : Observer

