BIDA to hold int’l investment summit in November

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) with support from International Finance Corporation (IFC) is going to host the 'Bangladesh International Investment Summit (BIIS) 2021' on November 28-29.

The information was revealed Sunday at a press conference at BIDA Multipurpose Hall in the city.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the press conference and inaugurated the logo and website for the summit.

BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam presided over the function. In his speech, Salman F Rahman said the first objective of the summit will be to highlight the business potentials of Bangladesh.

Through attending road shows and different business events in different countries, he said, he realized that the promotional activities is lower than the advancement the Bangladesh economy has achieved so far.

He said that the second objective of this summit will be to increase the flow of foreign, domestic and expatriate investment in the country.

Bangladesh has not been able to take advantage of the favorable business environment that has been created in Bangladesh in the last few years, he added.

Md Sirazul Islam said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the event virtually.

The BIIS 2021 will promote opportunities in high-growth thrust sectors by hosting both in-person and virtual participants, he added.

He mentioned that the event will be held at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in the city.

Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, Md Tofazzal Hossain Miah, Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam, Public Private Partnership Authority ( PPPA) CEO Sultana Afroz and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jasim Uddin were also present at the programme. -BSS









