AIBL holds business development confc

Managers of Corporate Branches of the Bank participated in the meeting. Business Development Conference with officials of Corporate Branches of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) was held at the Head Office of the Bank recently. Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, Alhajj Salim Rahman inaugurated the conference as Chief Guest, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the meeting.Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim and Abdullah Al Mamun were present in the meeting.Managers of Corporate Branches of the Bank participated in the meeting.