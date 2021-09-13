Video
NCC Bank, BB sign deal on ACS

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021
Business Desk

NCC Bank, BB sign deal on ACS

NCC Bank, BB sign deal on ACS

NCC Bank Ltd has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Automated Chalan System (ACS) at Bangladesh Bank recently, says a press release.
Under this agreement, individuals, organizations and customers will be able to deposit Taxes, VAT, Passport fee and other Government Treasury/fees directly to the Government Treasury using Automated Challan System (ACS) through all Branches and Upa-shakhas of NCC Bank Ltd.
In presence of Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank and Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Besides, Nurun Nahar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman FCA, SEVP and CFO, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and Head of Operations, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP and CIO and Md. Abdullah-al-Kafi Mazumder, EVP and Head of Marketing & Branches of NCC Bank along with other senior officials of both the organisation were present.


