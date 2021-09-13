

NRBC Bank starts it banking services at Jamalpur

Eng. Mozaffar Hossain, MP, Jamalpur-5, Faruk Ahmed Chowdhury, Chairman of Jamalpur Zila Parishad, Sanower Hossain Sanu, Mayor of Jamalpur Municipality, Mirza Golam Kibria Kabir, Mayor of Madarganj Municipality were present at the event.

Mirza Azam, MP said NRBC Bank will continue to work for social and economic development of this area and stay with them in this journey toward progress and prosperity.

He stressed that, the Bank authority shell provide technology based banking to the under-privileged who are beyond the reach of the banking network. He thanked the NRBC Bank authority for working in partnership with a number of government services.

Eng. Mozaffar Hossain, MP said this is a great opportunity for the Bank's to development of this district renowned for handicraft. He urged the NRBC Bank to patronize for establishing agro-based industries.

Madarganj Branch Manager Mahade Hasan, Incharge of Jamalpur Sub-branch Mamunur Rashid and distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.



NRBC Bank launched its banking services at Jamalpur Sadar as Awami League Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, MP inaugurated a Sub-branch as the chief guest on Sunday.Eng. Mozaffar Hossain, MP, Jamalpur-5, Faruk Ahmed Chowdhury, Chairman of Jamalpur Zila Parishad, Sanower Hossain Sanu, Mayor of Jamalpur Municipality, Mirza Golam Kibria Kabir, Mayor of Madarganj Municipality were present at the event.Mirza Azam, MP said NRBC Bank will continue to work for social and economic development of this area and stay with them in this journey toward progress and prosperity.He stressed that, the Bank authority shell provide technology based banking to the under-privileged who are beyond the reach of the banking network. He thanked the NRBC Bank authority for working in partnership with a number of government services.Eng. Mozaffar Hossain, MP said this is a great opportunity for the Bank's to development of this district renowned for handicraft. He urged the NRBC Bank to patronize for establishing agro-based industries.Madarganj Branch Manager Mahade Hasan, Incharge of Jamalpur Sub-branch Mamunur Rashid and distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.