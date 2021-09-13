Video
Stocks break 8-day gaining streak on profit taking

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Stocks halted an eight-day gaining streak on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains pulling down indices on both the bourses  -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)
DSEX, the prime index of DSE lost 56 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 7,202 at the close of the trading. Turnover on the DSEhowever, rose to Tk 2,708 crore, up from Tk 2,696 crore a day earlier.
Uttara Bank topped the gainers' list with a 9.82 per cent rise, followed by Nitol Insurance, Alif Industries, National Housing Finance, and Kohinoor Industries.
Mithun Knitting shed the most, falling 10 per cent, followed by Shyampur Sugar, Beach Hatchery, Meghna Pet Industries, and Alltex Industries.
Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 80 crore changing hands. Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Square Pharmaceuticals, LankaBangla Finance, and British American Tobacco also witnessed significant trade.
On the DSE, 83 stocks advanced, 261 fell, and 32 remained unchanged.
On the CSE the CASPI, the general index of the bourse in the port city, lost 146 points, or 0.69 per cent, to end the day at 20,984. Among 330 stocks traded, 96 increased, 241 fell and 20 remained unchanged.


