Serbian firms keen to hire Bangladeshi workers

Bangladesh Ambassador to Serbia Md Shameem Ahsan discussed the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers with Serbian Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Minister Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic during a recent meeting at her office in Belgrade.

The minister told the ambassador that the Serbian companies are highly interested in hiring skilled and semi-skilled workers from Bangladesh through legal channels.

Acknowledging the historic bonds between Dhaka and Belgrade and the huge potential to strengthen bilateral ties - especially in labour and employment - the ambassador and the minister discussed the possible signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

According to the National Employment Agency of Serbia, 30 work permits were recently issued to Bangladeshi workers.

Fourteen Bangladeshis joined Serbian energy company Bedem recently, and the ambassador also visited their office and interacted with the top managers and the employees.

Bangladeshi workers expressed their satisfaction with the working condition and the packages offered to them.

Shameem, Bangladesh ambassador to Serbia with residence in Rome, was in Belgrade recently to present his credentials to the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday. UNB















