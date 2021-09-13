Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Serbian firms keen to hire Bangladeshi workers

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Bangladesh Ambassador to Serbia Md Shameem Ahsan discussed the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers with Serbian Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Minister Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic during a recent meeting at her office in Belgrade.
The minister told the ambassador that the Serbian companies are highly interested in hiring skilled and semi-skilled workers from Bangladesh through legal channels.
Acknowledging the historic bonds between Dhaka and Belgrade and the huge potential to strengthen bilateral ties - especially in labour and employment - the ambassador and the minister discussed the possible signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).
According to the National Employment Agency of Serbia, 30 work permits were recently issued to Bangladeshi workers.
Fourteen Bangladeshis joined Serbian energy company Bedem recently, and the ambassador also visited their office and interacted with the top managers and the employees.
Bangladeshi workers expressed their satisfaction with the working condition and the packages offered to them.
Shameem, Bangladesh ambassador to Serbia with residence in Rome, was in Belgrade recently to present his credentials to the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL holds business development confc
NCC Bank, BB sign deal on ACS
Banking Event
NRBC Bank starts it banking services at Jamalpur
Stocks break 8-day gaining streak on profit taking
Serbian firms keen to hire Bangladeshi workers
Emirates restarts services to KSA, St. Petersburg
Egyptair to start direct flight to Dhaka from Nov 1


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft