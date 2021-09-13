Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates restarts services to KSA, St. Petersburg

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Emirates restarted services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from  Saturday and it is set to resume operations St Petersburg from October 8,  2021.
Flights between Dubai and St Petersburg will be operated four times a week, and the airline will increase its services to daily flights from  October 21.
Emirates  now operates 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina. Flights to Riyadh will increase to double daily from  September 16, and plans are underway to boost frequencies across the other gateways by the end of September.
Emirates has been gradually rebuilding its global network, and has resumed passenger services to over 120 passenger destinations, allowing travellers to conveniently and safely connect to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific via Dubai.
Customers travelling to Dubai from October 2021 until the end of March 2022 can look forward to experiencing Expo 2020 Dubai with its six-month programme packed with experiences for all ages, tastes and interests. Emirates customers visiting Dubai, and travelling through Dubai, anytime during the Expo 2020 period, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL holds business development confc
NCC Bank, BB sign deal on ACS
Banking Event
NRBC Bank starts it banking services at Jamalpur
Stocks break 8-day gaining streak on profit taking
Serbian firms keen to hire Bangladeshi workers
Emirates restarts services to KSA, St. Petersburg
Egyptair to start direct flight to Dhaka from Nov 1


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft