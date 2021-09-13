Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Egyptair to start direct flight to Dhaka from Nov 1

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

The Egyptian flag carrier Egyptair is set to commence direct flight operation on Cairo-Dhaka-Cairo route from November 1 for giving a boost to bilateral trade as well as flourish tourism sector of both the countries.
"It would definitely reflect exchanging business, cargoes, hosting Bangladeshi students in Egyptian universities and tourists who would come to explore the multifaceted Egyptian tourism," said Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh Haytham Ghobashy at a ceremony at a city hotel on Saturday.
The Egyptian embassy here organized the ceremony to celebrate the declaration of first ever Bangladesh-Egypt air connectivity while the Egyptian state-owned airlines has decided to operate two weekly flights between Dhaka and Cairo initially.
"The inauguration of Egyptair in Bangladesh is a milestone in the bilateral relations between our two brotherly countries," Ghobashy said.
He laid emphasis on enhancing bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Egypt through trade, tourism and investment.    
Terming his country as the cradle of modern civilization, the ambassador welcomed tourists and passengers from Bangladesh to enjoy the Egyptian hospitality and various cultural heritage. The envoy thanked the coordinated efforts from both the Bangladesh's private and public sectors to push for a remarkable achievement that highlights the fruitful cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
ALO Dhaka, the General Sales Agent (GSA) of Egyptair in Bangladesh, CEO Syed Ali Samy and executive director Farhad Hossain also addressed the event.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL holds business development confc
NCC Bank, BB sign deal on ACS
Banking Event
NRBC Bank starts it banking services at Jamalpur
Stocks break 8-day gaining streak on profit taking
Serbian firms keen to hire Bangladeshi workers
Emirates restarts services to KSA, St. Petersburg
Egyptair to start direct flight to Dhaka from Nov 1


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft