Egyptair to start direct flight to Dhaka from Nov 1

The Egyptian flag carrier Egyptair is set to commence direct flight operation on Cairo-Dhaka-Cairo route from November 1 for giving a boost to bilateral trade as well as flourish tourism sector of both the countries.

"It would definitely reflect exchanging business, cargoes, hosting Bangladeshi students in Egyptian universities and tourists who would come to explore the multifaceted Egyptian tourism," said Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh Haytham Ghobashy at a ceremony at a city hotel on Saturday.

The Egyptian embassy here organized the ceremony to celebrate the declaration of first ever Bangladesh-Egypt air connectivity while the Egyptian state-owned airlines has decided to operate two weekly flights between Dhaka and Cairo initially.

"The inauguration of Egyptair in Bangladesh is a milestone in the bilateral relations between our two brotherly countries," Ghobashy said.

He laid emphasis on enhancing bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Egypt through trade, tourism and investment.

Terming his country as the cradle of modern civilization, the ambassador welcomed tourists and passengers from Bangladesh to enjoy the Egyptian hospitality and various cultural heritage. The envoy thanked the coordinated efforts from both the Bangladesh's private and public sectors to push for a remarkable achievement that highlights the fruitful cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

ALO Dhaka, the General Sales Agent (GSA) of Egyptair in Bangladesh, CEO Syed Ali Samy and executive director Farhad Hossain also addressed the event.


















