Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:30 PM
BLRI donates 3.38 acres land to youth dev institute

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) has handed over 3.38 acres of land to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development (SHNIYD) at Savar for enhancing its land area to increase its contribution to youth    development.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between BLRI and SHNIYD on Saturday at SHNIYD auditorium at Savar in the outskirts of capital Dhaka on Saturday.
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim witnessed the ceremony as the chief guest while BLRI Director General Dr. Md. Abdul Jalil and SHNIYD Director General Md. Abdul Karim singed the MoU on behalf of the respective institutes.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel chaired the function while State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman and Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Youth and Sports Abdullah Al Islam Jakob spoke on the occasion special guest.
Members of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Youth and Sports Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, A.M Naimur Rahman and Zakia Tabassum, Senior Secretary of Ministry of Youth and Sports Md Akter Hossain and Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Additional Secretary Subol Bose Moni were also present.
Rezaul Karim said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the architect of turning Bangladesh into a role model of development in the entire world.
The minister said that the premier played an outstanding role for the nation in facing the coronavirus pandemic as well as different natural disasters. She is taking ahead the country towards prosperity with the spirit of Liberation War, he said.


