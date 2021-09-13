Despite vacancy inadequate staff at Ctg Customs hinders trade

Inadequate manpower and poor testing facilities in the Chattagram Customs House laboratory are hindering trade, affecting industrial production and increasing costs of doing business.

Currently there is only one technician in the Chattagram port premises to test all imported goods. It is difficult for him to tests all samples of imported chemicals and goods, sources in the Port said.

Due to crisis of technical persons, currently one importer needs to wait at least 15 days for getting test results of his consignments and in many cases it is more than 20 days. As a result some specialized chemical products become date expired and few industrial units do not get the required chemical or goods in time that hampers productions.

Mohd Khorshed Alam, chairman of Little Group demanded solution of this problem on emergency basis either by increasing the manpower in the lab or hire foreign organization like SGS or Bureau Veritas to promptly carry out the testing.

He said a public private partnership may be made in the port labs to make test quick. He said in a growing economy and trade such problem in the port is harming trade.

As it is important issue to check or test chemicals or other goods to curb duty evading and resist false declaration import, the government must lay its emphasis on lab testing.

Another importer requesting anonymity said the capacity of the Chemical Laboratory (Lab) of Chattagram Customs House is not increasing even though the speed and volume of import export are increasing. For the last one year, chemical testing has been going on with only one tester.

The custom authority wrote to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) few months back to install more testing machine and manpower but there is no tangible result so far. The importer complained that the testing of the product samples was being delayed because of conducting the lab with a single examiner.

Officials in the port's Import-Export department said it is imperative to go for tests of the imported chemicals and goods before unloading but slow process hampers clearing.

According to customs sources, the existing manpower structure in the lab is supposed to have 16 officers and employees but the existing number is only 5.

In addition, there are two other posts of 'Senior Assistant Examiners' outside the structure. At present only one exists. Moreover the posts of one Chief Chemical Examiner and 3 Deputy Chief Chemical Examiners have been vacant. Currently one of the two chemical testers post is vacant.

Besides, all 6 posts of assistant chemical examiners are vacant. As per manpower structure 3 lab attendants should be there but none is there at this moment. As a result, the examiners have to work hard to test the huge product samples every day.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has proposed to recruit 95 people in 8 posts in the proposed manpower structure for the lab.











