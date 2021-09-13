Video
Monday, 13 September, 2021
GP customers can now pre-order Samsung foldable smartphones

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) users can now unfold the world of possibilities with the flagship smartphones from Samsung Galaxy Z series! As its telco operator partner, GP has just introduced various exciting pre-order deals and offers for its customers who wish to explore the widest 4G network in the country with a Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Z Flip3 5G device in their hands.
The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphones are available for pre order in Bangladesh at BDT 184,999 and BDT 109,999 respectively, says a press release.
GP customers can avail the preorder offers, such as - cashback, free Galaxy Buds Win and EMI cashback through placing their preorders via GP sales channels, with up to 36 months' 0% EMI facility till September 21, next.
GP is also exclusively offering a 20% discount on device insurance subscription fees and GP Star Platinum Plus status with free internet bundle offers, besides gift items like GP branded polo T-shirt, handset holder and laptop pouch to the customers of the two next-level smartphones.
Samsung sets a new standard for mobile experiences with powerful premium foldable smartphones. The two foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from South Korean tech-leader Samsung's Z series with capable and versatile cameras will give a new dimension of visual treat with flex mode, dual preview, rear camera selfie and pro camera.






