

ICMAB felicitates for office bearers

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has organized a thanks giving ceremony for the Office Bearers of the Council-2020 and Branch Councils-2020 on Friday last.ICMAB 2020 President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond graced the occasion as the Chief Guest while ICMAB past president and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain spoke on the ceremony.ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique, Vice-Presidents Md. Mamunur Rashid and Md. Munirul Islam, Council Member Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury and Chairman DBC A.K.M. Zakaria Hossain, Chairman CBC Md. Anisuzzama, KBC Chairman Abdul Motaleb for 2020 were present as Speakers.ICMAB Secretary Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin delivered the welcome Speech and Vice Chairman DBC Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun moderated the event.