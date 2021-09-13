

Summit STCL gets BAB certifications

With accreditation from BAB, Summit Testing & Calibration Laboratory (STCL) is recognized by the national governing body that this laboratory maintains appropriate standards with integrity. The Minister of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP remarked, "The government of Bangladesh encourages institutional capacity building of industries. We are pleased that in this regard Summit's testing and calibration labs have taken the initiative to fulfill the requirements and is the first IPP to claim Bangladesh Accreditation Board's certifications."

Presently, STCL is the only accredited laboratory in Bangladesh with capacity in the electrical testing i.e. earth, soil and insulation resistance tests, low resistance test as well as oil di-electric strength measurement test. The lab can also calibrate gauge and sensors of both temperature and pressure, IR and glass thermometers, AC/DC of voltage and electric current.

About Summit Power Limited: Summit Power Limited (SPL) is the leading independent power producer (IPP) of Bangladesh and a publicly listed AAA rated company. It is part of Summit Group that has a combined 1,941 MW installed capacity and supplies electricity to the National Power Grid. Summit Power Limited has been consistent in issuing dividends since its enlistment in both the

Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges in 2005. Summit has received five consecutive best power plant awards from the government of Bangladesh since 2013.

Visit www.summitpowerinternational.com/SPL, and follow Summit on Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn.







