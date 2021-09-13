Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Summit STCL gets BAB certifications

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Summit STCL gets BAB certifications

Summit STCL gets BAB certifications

Summit Power Limited (SPL) initiated the Summit Testing & Calibration Laboratory (STCL) has received the accreditation certificates from Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) under the Ministry of Industries. This is a milestone, as SPL is the first IPP to receive national level accreditation of its labs. Located in Narayanganj, the labs were developed to test and calibrate power plant's instruments as per international standards and awarded accreditation certificate in the latest standard of ISO/IEC, 17025:2017.
With accreditation from BAB, Summit Testing & Calibration Laboratory (STCL) is recognized by the national governing body that this laboratory maintains appropriate standards with integrity. The Minister of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP remarked, "The government of Bangladesh encourages institutional capacity building of industries. We are pleased that in this regard Summit's testing and calibration labs have taken the initiative to fulfill the requirements and is the first IPP to claim Bangladesh Accreditation Board's certifications."
Presently, STCL is the only accredited laboratory in Bangladesh with capacity in the electrical testing i.e. earth, soil and insulation resistance tests, low resistance test as well as oil di-electric strength measurement test. The lab can also calibrate gauge and sensors of both temperature and pressure, IR and glass thermometers, AC/DC of voltage and electric current.
About Summit Power Limited: Summit Power Limited (SPL) is the leading independent power producer (IPP) of Bangladesh and a publicly listed AAA rated company. It is part of Summit Group that has a combined 1,941 MW installed capacity and supplies electricity to the National Power Grid. Summit Power Limited has been consistent in issuing dividends since its enlistment in both the
Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges in 2005. Summit has received five consecutive best power plant awards from the government of Bangladesh since 2013.
Visit www.summitpowerinternational.com/SPL, and follow Summit on Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL holds business development confc
NCC Bank, BB sign deal on ACS
Banking Event
NRBC Bank starts it banking services at Jamalpur
Stocks break 8-day gaining streak on profit taking
Serbian firms keen to hire Bangladeshi workers
Emirates restarts services to KSA, St. Petersburg
Egyptair to start direct flight to Dhaka from Nov 1


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft