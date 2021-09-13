Video
Community Bank clients now can add money to bkash

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Bangladesh Police Inspector General Dr. Benazir Ahmed, BPM (BAR), who is also the Chairman of the Community Bank, inaugurating the joint service of Bangladesh Police Welfare Trust's Community Bank and country's largest mobile financial service provider bKash at a hotel in the capital on Saturday.

Integrated transaction service has been launched between bKash and Community Bank Bangladesh Limited. Now the customers of Community Bank including all the members of Bangladesh Police can Add Money instantly to their bKash accounts and also Transfer Money vice versa.
Community Bank customers can now make transactions 24/7 from anywhere in the country through bKash app seamlessly, without going to bank counters. Besides, 55 million bKash customers will be able to Cash Out at 1.49% charge from 165 ATM booths of Community Bank spread across the country.
Bangladesh Police Inspector General Dr. Benazir Ahmed, BPM (BAR), who is also the Chairman of the Community Bank, inaugurated the joint service of Bangladesh Police Welfare Trust's Community Bank and country's largest mobile financial service provider bKash at a hotel in the capital on Saturday.
Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, along with other senior officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion.
With this initiative, banking transactions have become easier, safer, time saving and cost-effective for all the customers of Community Bank. It also enables the bank to cater various creative services to a larger customer base through bKash.
To avail this service, customers first need to set up link between bKash account and Community Bank account using bKash app. The KYC information of both the accounts should be the same when setting up the link. Once the link is established, money can easily be transferred from Community Bank account to bKash account through 'Add Money' of bKash app. Customers can also Add Money to their own or loved one's bKash accounts from Community Bank's 'Community Cash' app.
In addition, customers will be able to deposit money, pay DPS and loan installments through bKash app's 'Transfer Money' service without going to the bank. Transaction limit set by Bangladesh Bank will be applicable for both Add Money and Transfer Money services.
Chief Guest, Dr. Benazir Ahmed, BPM (BAR), Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman, Community Bank, said, "Two years ago, Honourable Prime Minister inaugurated Community Bank. We are grateful to her for this." He added, "We did not want to establish a bank only for Police members. Rather we wanted to make it a bank for all. After all, police work for the whole community, for the people. Within just a couple of years, our bank has come this far and this growth will continue in future as well."
Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank, said, "We have added modern technology-based services to ensure uninterrupted banking services to a vast number of customers including police members in just two years of operation. This two-way transaction with bKash has brought the opportunity to use more diverse and creative services for our customers."


