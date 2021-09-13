Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Chip shortage pushes firms to delay India smartphone launch

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215

Chip shortage pushes firms to delay India smartphone launch

Chip shortage pushes firms to delay India smartphone launch

BENGALURU, Sept 12: Reliance Industries delayed the launch of a low-cost smartphone it is developing with Google to November, citing an industrywide semiconductor shortage.
The "ultra-affordable" smartphone, developed jointly by Reliance's telecom arm and Google, was set to be rolled out from September 10.
Companies globally are tackling a massive semiconductor shortage as the Covid-19 pandemic-led shift to remote working drove demand for the critical component used in making laptops and phones. As a fallout, several automakers have also suspended production.
"Both the companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season," Jio said in an exchange filing late on Thursday.
The annual festive season in India typically lasts for 30 days, beginning in October and ending with Diwali - set for November 4 this year. Indians usually make big-ticket purchases from jewellery to gadgets and cars around this period
The additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide global semiconductor shortages, Jio added.
In June, when the phone was announced, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani did not specify its price but said it will be the most affordable smartphone "not just in India, but globally".
Jio disrupted India's telecom market in 2016 when it launched with cut-price data plans and free voice services, forcing several competitors out of the market. It is now India's biggest mobile carrier with more than 425 million customers.
Ambani had also said in June that Jio, which counts Facebook , Qualcomm and Intel among its backers, was confident of being the first to launch 5G services in India.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL holds business development confc
NCC Bank, BB sign deal on ACS
Banking Event
NRBC Bank starts it banking services at Jamalpur
Stocks break 8-day gaining streak on profit taking
Serbian firms keen to hire Bangladeshi workers
Emirates restarts services to KSA, St. Petersburg
Egyptair to start direct flight to Dhaka from Nov 1


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft