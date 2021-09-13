Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Xiaomi overtakes Apple in wearable band market

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

Sept 12: Chinese tech giant Xiaomi overtook Apple to become the top-shipping wearable band vendor in the second quarter of 2021, according to technology market research firm Canalys' data.
Xiaomi took the lead with shipments of 8 million units during the period, occupying nearly 20% of the market share, the data showed.
Apple closely followed with a shipment of 7.9 million units, while Huawei ranked third with a shipment of 3.7 million units.
"Xiaomi made a wise move to hasten the release of the Mi Band 6, which is a more compelling device than its predecessor," said Canalys Research Analyst Cynthia Chen.
"The company's quick pivot to basic watches also helped it boost its wristwatch shipments by 1.3 million units this quarter," Cynthia added.
In the second quarter of 2021, the global wearable band market shipped 40.9 million units of devices, up by 5.6% from a year ago, the Canalys data showed.    -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL holds business development confc
NCC Bank, BB sign deal on ACS
Banking Event
NRBC Bank starts it banking services at Jamalpur
Stocks break 8-day gaining streak on profit taking
Serbian firms keen to hire Bangladeshi workers
Emirates restarts services to KSA, St. Petersburg
Egyptair to start direct flight to Dhaka from Nov 1


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft