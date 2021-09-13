Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BPC will handle smart unloading of fuel next yr

Shahnaj Begum back from Moheshkhali

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250

BPC will handle smart unloading of fuel next yr

BPC will handle smart unloading of fuel next yr

Smart unloading of imported fuel oil will be a reality when the single point mooring (SPM) project will be implemented by the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) along the Moheshkhali-Sonadia island next year.
 "We will have three benefits from this project. Firstly we are introducing smart fuel supply as we are graduating from the manual system.  Secondly it will increase the oil storage capacity for three months from two months and thirdly the project would help the country to save Tk 800 crore annually as well as cut unloading time to 48 hours from 12 days." ABM Azad, chairman of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPC), told The Daily Observer at the project site Moheshkhali Island on Tuesday.
Under the SPM project, a total of 220-km pipeline will be installed in the Bay of Bengal to transport imported crude and refined oil. So far, 193-km pipeline installed.
SMP is one of the Energy ministry's priority projects, it was undertaken by the BPC to transport imported raw petroleum to the state-owned Eastern Refinery in Chattogram to reduce the transportation cost of petroleum fuel and also ensuring prompt direct unloading from the deep sea vessels.
Pandemic has increased the implementation timeline of this project, it was scheduled to end this month, has been extended by a year, BPC Chairman said.
The Tk 6568.27crore SMP project is being implemented with the Chinese financial support. The Chinese Exim Bank will finance Tk 4663.40 crore while the Bangladesh government will provide Tk 1219.87 crore and the remaining Tk 684.99 crore will be invested by BPC.
"The SPM will have an annual unloading capacity of 9 million. It will be able to unload 120,000 tonnes of crude oil in 48 hours and 70,000 tonnes of diesel in 28 hours. Construction of a tank at Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar as an emergency oil storage backup and increasing finished product storage facilities are includes here."
Officials said the SPM project would have supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and Communication System. It also includes construction of three crude oil tanks, three HSD tanks, main pumps, booster pumps and other pumps, installation of generator for power supply, housing facilities, administration and other buildings, pigging system, custody metering system, security system and firefighting system.
Currently, the country's fuel storage capacity is 1.3 million tonnes. The SPM project will increase the capacity by an additional 1.8 lakh tonnes, The project is expected to save the country TK 800 crore annually, Azad said.
Sharif Hasanat, SPM project director said about 65 percent of the work of this project have been completed and we were expecting to complete it fully by August 2022.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL holds business development confc
NCC Bank, BB sign deal on ACS
Banking Event
NRBC Bank starts it banking services at Jamalpur
Stocks break 8-day gaining streak on profit taking
Serbian firms keen to hire Bangladeshi workers
Emirates restarts services to KSA, St. Petersburg
Egyptair to start direct flight to Dhaka from Nov 1


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft