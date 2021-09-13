

BPC will handle smart unloading of fuel next yr

"We will have three benefits from this project. Firstly we are introducing smart fuel supply as we are graduating from the manual system. Secondly it will increase the oil storage capacity for three months from two months and thirdly the project would help the country to save Tk 800 crore annually as well as cut unloading time to 48 hours from 12 days." ABM Azad, chairman of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPC), told The Daily Observer at the project site Moheshkhali Island on Tuesday.

Under the SPM project, a total of 220-km pipeline will be installed in the Bay of Bengal to transport imported crude and refined oil. So far, 193-km pipeline installed.

SMP is one of the Energy ministry's priority projects, it was undertaken by the BPC to transport imported raw petroleum to the state-owned Eastern Refinery in Chattogram to reduce the transportation cost of petroleum fuel and also ensuring prompt direct unloading from the deep sea vessels.

Pandemic has increased the implementation timeline of this project, it was scheduled to end this month, has been extended by a year, BPC Chairman said.

The Tk 6568.27crore SMP project is being implemented with the Chinese financial support. The Chinese Exim Bank will finance Tk 4663.40 crore while the Bangladesh government will provide Tk 1219.87 crore and the remaining Tk 684.99 crore will be invested by BPC.

"The SPM will have an annual unloading capacity of 9 million. It will be able to unload 120,000 tonnes of crude oil in 48 hours and 70,000 tonnes of diesel in 28 hours. Construction of a tank at Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar as an emergency oil storage backup and increasing finished product storage facilities are includes here."

Officials said the SPM project would have supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and Communication System. It also includes construction of three crude oil tanks, three HSD tanks, main pumps, booster pumps and other pumps, installation of generator for power supply, housing facilities, administration and other buildings, pigging system, custody metering system, security system and firefighting system.

Currently, the country's fuel storage capacity is 1.3 million tonnes. The SPM project will increase the capacity by an additional 1.8 lakh tonnes, The project is expected to save the country TK 800 crore annually, Azad said.

Sharif Hasanat, SPM project director said about 65 percent of the work of this project have been completed and we were expecting to complete it fully by August 2022.











