Monday, 13 September, 2021
Shakti Foundation continues giving out free masks

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Business Desk

Shakti Foundation distributed around 5 lakh masks-- for free -- through its 445 centres across the country on Saturday.
Nearly 3,000 activists of the foundation made joint efforts to spread the awareness message on the importance of wearing masks to stay safe against Covid-19 infection.
The organization has been extending financial assistance to coronavirus affected people and conducting an array of programs to stop the spread of the disease since the onset of the pandemic, said a press release.
Carrying forward the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) initiative, volunteered by Young Bangla and BD Clean members, Shakti Foundation distributed masks among people in six crowded places in Dhaka city and carried out the awareness-raising programme named "My Mask, My Protection".
Under this initiative, Yale University, Young Bangla, country's biggest youth network, and Innovation for Poverty Action (IPA) are researching the city-based people's behavioral changes. The project is funded by City Foundation and Foodpanda.


