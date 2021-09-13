Video
Monday, 13 September, 2021
BGMEA urges US traders to source apparels from BD

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan has urged the US Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) to promote Bangladesh among its members as a safe and sustainable apparel-sourcing destination.
He also urged them to source more garments including non-cotton items from Bangladesh.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Vice President Miran Ali now on a visit to the USA met with Stephen Lamar, President and CEO of the AAFA in Washington recently and discussed trade related issues, BGMEA sources in Dhaka said on Sunday.
Senior officials of AAFA and other organizations were present in the meeting. They discussed various issues including how to enhance cooperation between BGMEA and AAFA and deepen mutual business engagement and explore areas of further collaboration.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan highlighted the unprecedented strides made by Bangladesh's RMG industry over the years in safety, sustainability and social compliance, which have earned the sector global recognitions.
A recent survey by Hong Kong-based supply chain compliance solutions provider, QIMA, ranked Bangladesh's garment industry as second in "Ethical Manufacturing," he said.
Apart from ensuring workplace safety, Bangladesh is the home of the highest number of green garment factories in the world. The BGMEA chief also highlighted the future prospects of the industry.
He stressed the importance of industry up-grading particularly in the areas of skills development and efficiency enhancement, technological upgrading, and diversification of products, especially non-cotton.
Faruque Hassan welcomed investments from AAFA members in these areas, particularly in non-cotton and technical textiles and high-end apparel items.
He urged US brands and buyers to collaborate with their suppliers to build their capacities in manufacturing those apparel items which have high demand in the US market. Diversification of products is very important to ensure sustained growth of Bangladesh's apparel industry.
The BGMEA President also talked about how Bangladesh's RMG industry has been able to turn around by addressing unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He pointed out that production costs have increased while price has declined in the US market. He urged for justified prices and sought the support of AAFA and their members to be more empathetic towards their supply chain partners to make the supply chain sustainable.  
The AAFA expressed showed interest in working closely with BGMEA to promote brand Bangladesh and business interests through their membership.    -UNB


