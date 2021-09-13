Video
BSEC to hold investment road shows in Switzerland

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) will hold road shows in Switzerland this time after Dubai and the USA to attract more investment in the country's capital market.
The Road Show in Zurich will be held on September 20 while the Road Show in Geneva will be held on September 22, where the overall state of the Bangladesh's capital market will be highlighted before the institutional and private investors and various stakeholders in Switzerland.
The Road Shows will highlight the current state of Bangladesh's economy, existing investment facilities and about various ongoing development operations.
Talking to BSS, BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said that steps have been taken to enhance the coverage of Bangladesh's capital market in the international arena side by side wooing more FDI.
In continuation of this, he said that Road Shows will be held in Switzerland where the strategy and overall security aspect regarding investments by the expatriates in the capital market would be highlighted.
Shibli informed that a series of Road Shows are being held in various cities and countries of the world to project Bangladesh as an ideal place of making investment.
"A good number of exhibitions will be there this time to motivate people to invest in the capital market," he added.
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Zaved and others, will take part in the Road Shows.    -BSS


