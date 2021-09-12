Video
No polls until release of Khaleda: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "No national election will be held in the country until party Chairman Khaleda Zia was released and false cases against 35 lakh people, including BNP leaders and  activists, were withdrawn.
Mirza Fakhrul has made the comments while speaking at the 43rd founding anniversary of the Jaityabadi Mahila Dal at the National Press Club on Saturday.
Fakhrul said, "Awami League knows very well they will never be able co came to power through neutral election under the caretaker government. That's why they unilaterally nullified the provision of caretaker government. But in 1996 the Awami League was also in favour of it."
"We want to make it clear that there will be no more illegal elections in Bangladesh," Fakhrul Islam said and added, "If elections are to be held, they must be held through the formation of a neutral election commission."
Fakrul Islam said, "Khaleda Zia must be released before the election. At the same time, political leaders and activists who have been
imprisoned on false charges only for political revenge also should be released. There will be no election before that," he added.
"Today we are going through a difficult time. Because the rights we gained through our Liberation War in 1971 have been completely taken away. " He also mentioned.
The BNP Secretary General said, "We have already complete 50 years of our independence but we cannot ensure a peaceful transfer of power, because Awami League wants to stay in power by taken away the voting rights of the people of the country."
Mirza Fakhrul said, "Begum Khaleda Zia has fought all her life for the democracy of the people of the country. Today she is under house arrest."
Mentioning the contribution of Khaleda Zia to the establishment of women's rights in Bangladesh Mirza Fakhrul said, "Once upon a time, we did not want to educate girls. Girls were given in marriage at an early age. Khaleda Zia has passed a law against it and provided free education to girls up to the class ten. Begum Khaleda Zia also arranged scholarships for them."


No polls until release of Khaleda: Fakhrul
