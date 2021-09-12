Video
Sunday, 12 September, 2021
Front Page

C-19 infection 7.03pc, lowest since May 17

48 die of the virus in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

After May 17 this year, Bangladesh on Saturday reported lower positivity rate in Covid-19 infection in last around four months.
In last 24 hours, the country reported only 7.03 percent positivity rate detecting 1,327 more people positive for the virus testing 18,869 new samples during the period. It was the lowest in 116 days.
However, 451 persons were taken to isolation during the period for fresh infection.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statistics, 48 more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours. Bangladesh, however, saw a slight growth in daily deaths following 38 casualties reported in the previous day.  
With the inclusion, total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country rose at 26,880 in last 18 months of detection in Bangladesh. Total number of infection also rose at 15,28,542 persons in Bangladesh since the outbreak last year.
Earlier on May 17 this year, the country recorded a 6.75pc positivity rate and the country saw a sharp rise in the following months.
Among the deaths, 22 died in Dhaka division, 12 in Chattogram, four each in Rajshahi and Rangpur, two each in Khulna and Sylhet, and one each died in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.
On Saturday, more 3,168 patients were declared free of Covid-19 with a 96.51pc recovery rate.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,336 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,544 were women.
The country's first cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.


