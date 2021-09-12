301 hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours

More 301 people were hospitalised with dengue infection in the past 24 hours till 8:00am on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 253 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka and 48 in other districts, said a release issued by the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new cases took to 13,556 the number of people hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral disease since January, 2021, according to the Health Emergency Centre and Control Room of the DGHS.

Dengue claimed 54 lives in 2021, said a press release from the DGHS.

Of the 54 people who died of dengue, 50 were in the capital, two in Chattogram division and one each was in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.

Twelve of them died in July, 34 in August and eight in September due to the mosquito-borne viral disease, the DGHS release said.

Among the total hospitalised patients since January, 12,166 or 89.74 per cent have been hospitalised in Dhaka.

On Saturday, 1,271 dengue patients were undergoing treatment in different health facilities across the country - 1,083 in Dhaka while the remaining 188 in other areas.

According to the release, 12,231 patients have recovered from dengue since January.















