Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 7:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

301 hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

More 301 people were hospitalised with dengue infection in the past 24 hours till 8:00am on Saturday.
In the past 24 hours, 253 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka and 48 in other districts, said a release issued by the
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The new cases took to 13,556 the number of people hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral disease since January, 2021, according to the Health Emergency Centre and Control Room of the DGHS.
Dengue claimed 54 lives in 2021, said a press release from the DGHS.
Of the 54 people who died of dengue, 50 were in the capital, two in Chattogram division and one each was in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.            
Twelve of them died in July, 34 in August and eight in September due to the mosquito-borne viral disease, the DGHS release said.
Among the total hospitalised patients since January, 12,166 or 89.74 per cent have been hospitalised in Dhaka.
On Saturday, 1,271 dengue patients were undergoing treatment in different health facilities across the country - 1,083 in Dhaka while the remaining 188 in other areas.
According to the release, 12,231 patients have recovered from dengue since January.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN condemns Taliban’s brutal crackdown on protests
No polls until release of Khaleda: Fakhrul
Biden calls for unity as US marks 9/11
C-19 infection 7.03pc, lowest since May 17
301 hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours
AL to raise one lakh online activists to check rumours
Pran Gopal Dutta AL nominee for Cumilla-7 by-poll
Schools will be shut if C-19 surges again: Dipu


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], o[email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft